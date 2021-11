LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Lincoln Police Department:

Sixteen-year-old Enyer Curvelo was last seen in the 4400 block of N 7th Street around 1:30 p.m.

He is developmentally disabled and non-verbal. Last seen wearing a cutoff red sweatshirt, black shorts, and yellow crocs. Please call 402-441-6000 with information about his location.

LPD 16-year-old Enyer Curvelo

