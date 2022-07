LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln police say security cameras and a computer were stolen from the Nebraska Republican Party office last Sunday.

They say officers met a party volunteer on the scene who was at the office to meet a locksmith.

After going in, that volunteer said it looked like the building had been disturbed.

Losses are estimated at about $1,000 according to police.

