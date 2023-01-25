Lincoln Police Department investigating suspected explosives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating suspicious containers suspected to be explosives on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department said NW 8th between W Cornhusker to W Saunders is currently closed due to the active investigation.

An apartment building in the area has also been evacuated and police are asking community members to avoid the area. The area will be opened when it's deemed safe to do so.

This is a developing story.

