Lincoln Police Department investigating Thursday homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 48-year-old man is dead after a homicide Thursday.

The homicide occurred near N 65th St and Madison Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located a deceased man inside the residence.

A witness and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen of Lincoln were at the scene. Police say the victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship.

After interviewing Larsen and the witness and gathering more evidence, Larsen was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and investigators are continuing to gather and process evidence.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's name at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at

402.475.3600.

