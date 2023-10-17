Lincoln Police Department officer stabbed and suspect shot in Tuesday shooting involving an officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting involving an officer that occurred early Tuesday where an officer was stabbed. Both the officer and suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Here's what we know from LPD:

According to LPD, officers were dispatched to a disturbance just before 12:15 a.m. at the Lincoln Bus Depot located at 5250 Superior Street regarding a man who reportedly boarded a departing bus without money for a ticket, said police.

LPD said a preliminary investigation showed the man failed to comply with multiple requests to exit the vehicle and began arguing and fighting with officers in the back of the bus.

The suspect then produced a knife, lunging at and stabbing one officer in the neck. He ignored multiple commands to drop the knife before reaching for that officer’s firearm, according to LPD. Another officer on board the bus then discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect once. That officer was not injured.

There were approximately 20 people on the bus during the incident and no passengers were injured.

"I am grateful for our officers’ bravery and am proud of LPD's swift and courageous response in a difficult situation that undoubtedly saved others from injury. I want to commend their resilience and compassion, exemplified in the way they've rallied around our injured officer,” said Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow in a press release. “I visited with the officer overnight who is recovering and in good spirits.”

“When one of our officers is injured in the line of duty, the impact is felt by our entire community. We are reminded of the incredible risks our officers take every day as they put their lives on the line to protect us,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in a press release. “I am grateful for the service and sacrifices made by our officers and their families, and on behalf of our entire community, I extend my thoughts and support to our injured team member and family during their recovery.”

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois. He is in police custody and will be taken to the Lancaster County Jail once he is released from the hospital and charged with first-degree assault on an officer and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The officer who shot the suspect has been put on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure after a shooting involving an officer.

At this time, LPD is not releasing the names of the officers involved or the suspect as families are notified.

Crime scene investigators continue to gather evidence, review body-worn camera and cell phone videos and interview witnesses.

