Lincoln Police Department seeking missing endangered man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) is searching for a missing man with an intellectual disability.

Martin Parsons, 57, was last seen in Lincoln in the 2300 block of Northline Court (southwest of 27th and Superior) around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Parsons requires 24-hour supervision.

He's described as 5'5" tall, 225 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He also has a large scar on the back of his head, according to LPD. His clothing description is currently unknown.

Call 402-441-6000 if you have information on Parsons' whereabouts.

