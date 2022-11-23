Lincoln Police identifies victim in fatal Monday afternoon crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash that happened at South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway resulting in the death of 80-year-old Lyn Linder.

Here's what we know from LPD

On Monday at 4:32 p.m. authorities were dispatched to the intersection of South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway of a crash involving two vehicles.

A silver Toyota Prius, driven by Linder, was westbound on Nebraska Parkway and was turning south onto South 33rd Street when it was struck by an eastbound white Chevy pickup, according to police.

Linder was transported to a local hospital where she died.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.