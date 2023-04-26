Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police investigating a fatal crash at North 84th and Holdrege Streets involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here's what we know from police:

Further investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota RAV4 SUV driven by a 75-year-old Lincoln woman was traveling north on N. 84th and turning left onto Holdrege.

A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Braedon Timm of Lincoln was traveling south on N. 84th.

Police say that witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and changing lanes when it collided with the SUV in the intersection.

Timm was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The passenger in the SUV, a 78-year-old Lincoln woman, had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the police's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

