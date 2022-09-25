Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.

According to police, at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St.

Police say that the suspect is also a male and had run away from the area.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the victim believed to be in his 30’s, died at the scene.

Investigators are working to confirm his identity and notify his family.

Police say the investigation is in the very early stages. The scene is still being processed.

Lincoln Police were also called at around 1:56 a.m. after multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street.

The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby, according to police.

Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property were also damaged by the gunfire, according to police.

Witnesses reported the suspects fired into the crowd as people were leaving. The suspects left the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Police are requesting that you please avoid the area.

If you have any information on these shootings, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.