LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the alley near a convenience store near the 1300 block of North 27th street on Friday night.

According to a press release, officers were called to the area at 8:57 pm about a male who had been stabbed.

The caller heard yelling and went towards the area where the victim was discovered with severe injuries, according to police.

The victim is a 26-year-old man from Lincoln who was found with a stab wound. The arriving officers attempted life-saving measures but the victim died on the scene.

Police also said that a witness observed the victim and a male suspect get involved in an altercation over a bicycle in front of the store. The suspect was known to the victim, according to police. The suspect's whereabouts are currently unknown.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

