Lincoln police investigating a hit and run crash that killed a 19-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

According to police, a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.

The driver of the Subaru is reported to be a 19-year-old man from Lincoln who was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police.

The two occupants of the Chrysler were treated at the scene and released.

Police also said that the driver of the Ford left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators say they have located video of this suspect and are working to locate him.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information to call its non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

