Lincoln Police investigating August aggravated assault turned homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an alleged aggravated assault that turned into a homicide in August.

Here's what we know from police:

On Aug. 27, at approximately 1 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to a call for an assault at the southeast corner of N. 13th and P Streets. Officers found 55-year-old James Baylor of Lincoln unconscious with a head injury.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

During the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis from Lincoln as the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Aug. 27, taken to the Lancaster County Jail for the alleged charge of first-degree assault and was released on bond.

At a hearing Tuesday, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office upgraded charges against Alvis to manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, and 1st Degree Assault, a Class II felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

