Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln Police investigating August aggravated assault turned homicide

Lincoln Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stewart, Megan
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police
Posted at 4:17 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 17:17:12-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an alleged aggravated assault that turned into a homicide in August.

Here's what we know from police:

On Aug. 27, at approximately 1 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to a call for an assault at the southeast corner of N. 13th and P Streets. Officers found 55-year-old James Baylor of Lincoln unconscious with a head injury.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

During the investigation, police identified 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis from Lincoln as the suspect. He was arrested without incident on Aug. 27, taken to the Lancaster County Jail for the alleged charge of first-degree assault and was released on bond.

At a hearing Tuesday, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office upgraded charges against Alvis to manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, and 1st Degree Assault, a Class II felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018