Lincoln Police investigating crash that killed one man, injured another

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 10, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash that occurred near the intersection of South 56th and A Streets.

Here's what we know from police:

At approximately 4:13 a.m., police were called to the intersection of South 56th and A Streets for a report of a crash.

Officers located two vehicles that appeared to have collided in the intersection.

One driver, a man from Lincoln, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

The other driver, another man from Lincoln, is receiving treatment at a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the department's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

