Lincoln Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that happened near North 30th and Vine Street.

Here's what we know from police:

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people during the early morning hours of January 1, 2023.

Lincoln police were dispatched to reports of gunshots near North 30 & Vine Street around 3:02 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man inside a residence with gunshot wounds and a 27-year-old man outside the residence with a single gunshot wound.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, said police. The 26-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition and the 27-year-old man was treated and left the hospital.

LPD said at the time, no arrests have been made. The LPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit is processing the scene for forensic evidence and canvassing the area for video evidence.

Vine Street 30th to 31st will be closed in both directions through the afternoon as police process the scene. They are expecting it to take several hours to process and ask everyone to please avoid the area if possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

LPD asks anyone with information about this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence and encourage anyone with information to call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

