Lincoln Police investigating fatal crash involving a motorcyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old Lincoln man.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at S. 84th Street and Augusta Drive according to police.

Police said that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on S. 84th Street when it struck an SUV that was southbound, turning east onto Augusta Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The Lincoln Police Department is working to notify the family of the man who was killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.