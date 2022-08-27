Lincoln Police investigating fatal Friday night motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man on Friday night.

According to police, around 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27th Street. Police say that witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light.

The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27th Street.

There were attempts to save the motorcyclist’s life but the man later died at the hospital.

Officers are working to notify the family of the man killed at this time.

The intersection of 27th and Cornhusker was closed for several hours overnight during the investigation at the scene.

LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

