Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday afternoon stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.

Here's what we know from LPD

On Monday at 4:06 p.m. police responded after a report of an unconscious man that appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A police presence will remain in the area while the scene is investigated.

If you have any information, call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

