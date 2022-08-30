Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday night motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.

The victim is a 29- year-old Lincoln man.

According to police, at 6:35 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection with N. 35th Street.

The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old female from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Investigators are working to notify his family.

The intersection of N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.