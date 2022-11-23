Lincoln Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday.

According to police, at 1:09 p.m. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire were called to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street on a motorcycle crash.

Police say that a black Ducati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall barrier.

The driver then went over the wall and to the ground below.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Lincoln, died from his injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

