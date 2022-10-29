Lincoln Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash that left one person dead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 11th and Adams Street that killed a 30-year-old Lincoln man.

Here’s what we know from LPD:

On Friday, around 7:00 PM, Lincoln Police Officers were sent to the intersection of North 11th and Adams Streets following a report of a crash involving a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle.

According to LPD, the investigation determined the pickup was northbound across Adams from North 11th when the motorcycle, westbound on Adams, crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup.

LPD said witnesses on scene rendered aid to the operator of the motorcycle until Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

They are not releasing his name at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.