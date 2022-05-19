Lincoln police investigating homicide, city's first of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department announced its first homicide of the year on Thursday.

At 6:29 a.m., officers responded to a call of two males fighting, but found an unresponsive individual on the 2800 block of F Street. The victim, who has not been identified but was said to be 57 years of age, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

"This is Lincoln’s first homicide of the year, and one is too many," read an LPD press release on the matter. "We take these cases very seriously and will work tirelessly to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible."

The investigation is still developing and will be processed by the LPD Crime Scene Investigation team for digital and forensic evidence.

In comparison, Omaha Police Department's data shows seven homicides to date in 2022. Omaha has a larger population than Lincoln at 479,529 compared to Lincoln's 286,388, based on data from the US Census Bureau in 2020.

