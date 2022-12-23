Lincoln Police investigating homicide of a 38-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Here's what we know from police

At around 12:20 a.m., police were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance.

Police say that a caller reported hearing gunshots and possibly a motor vehicle crash. Police located a vehicle that had been involved in a crash and a 38-year-old male driver suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts were attempted but the man died from his injuries. Police also say they do not have any information that would suggest any ongoing or targeted threat to the public's safety; however, an arrest has not been made at this time.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family members and further investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or video involving the victim’s vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, to come forward by calling 402.441.6000.

If they wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

