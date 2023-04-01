Lincoln Police investigating homicide that occurred Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday Night near North 27th Street.

Here’s what we know from Police:

According to LPD, on Friday around 11:30 PM Lincoln Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North 27th Street on a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers contacted numerous individuals allegedly fleeing a house party.

A short time later, an 18-year-old Lincoln man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, said police. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim will be withheld at this time, pending notification of family members and further investigation.

Lincoln Police are working on leads to identify those responsible.

LPD ask for the public’s assistance in coming forward with eyewitness accounts or any information related to the shooting as the investigation continues.

Those with information can call the non-emergency number at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

More details will be released as they become available.

