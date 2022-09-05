Watch Now
Lincoln Police investigating Labor Day shooting leaving one man in critical condition

Lincoln Police said that a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot early Monday morning.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A man was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot early Monday morning in Lincoln.

Officers responded to a location near 48th and Vine Streets and found a 20-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say they're still investigating, but no arrests so far.

They believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the public.

