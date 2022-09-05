Lincoln Police investigating Labor Day shooting leaving one man in critical condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A man was shot multiple times in a McDonald's parking lot early Monday morning in Lincoln.

Officers responded to a location near 48th and Vine Streets and found a 20-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say they're still investigating, but no arrests so far.

They believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the public.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.