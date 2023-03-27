Lincoln Police investigating Monday afternoon double homicide; suspect struck victims with vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred near an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Here's what we know from police:

At 1:22 p.m., police were called to the area of 4600 Briarpark Dr., The Lodge Apartments, regarding individuals hit by a vehicle. Two victims were found dead in the area. The victims are two men in their 40s, according to police.

Police say that the suspect is a 27-year-old white female who allegedly purposely located the victims in a grassy area near the parking lot, striking them both with her vehicle.

At 1:32 p.m., the suspect was apprehended a short distance from the scene without incident by Lincoln Police.

Witnesses are being interviewed and it will take some time to understand the circumstances of this incident. There is no ongoing public safety concern.

Anyone with information can contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

