Lincoln Police investigating Saturday morning shooting outside of bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street at 2:38 a.m. Officers say they then located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar.

Lincoln Police said all three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life-threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.

No arrests have been made. The LPD Crime Scene Investigations unit is currently processing the scene for forensic evidence according to a press release.

Police also said that video evidence has been collected and is currently being reviewed. O Street from 11th to 12th Streets will remain closed as investigators process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

