Lincoln Police investigating shooting that injured 3 people overnight

Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:59:42-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of Monday.

Here's what we know from police:

At 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Portia Street on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located multiple shell casings in an apartment complex parking lot.

A short time later, three victims of apparent gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital. The victims were a 31-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

The victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence.

Anyone with information is to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

