Lincoln Police investigating shooting that injured four Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 14th and O Streets that injured four Friday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to LPD, around 12:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and O Streets on reports of gunshots heard.

Officers were able to locate and render aid to a person in the area of 13th and O Streets who had received a non-life-threatening injury, said police.

LPD said officers were able to locate several casings and projectile impacts in the area of 13th and O streets.

Later, three other people arrived at a local hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

