Lincoln Police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is currently looking for missing 12-year-old Ja’ Zavier A. Martin.

According to police, he walked away from Nuerenberger Behavioral School shortly after dismissal.

Martin has been known to frequent Dawes Middle School.

Martin is approximately 5’ 5”, 130 lbs, was last seen wearing a lime green Champions hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt underneath, and black jeans.

If you have any information about his current location please call the Lincoln Police Department at the non-emergency dispatch number 402-441-6000.

