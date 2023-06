LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police say they are searching for a missing child, 12-year-old Ariah Duoth was last seen Saturday in the Havelock area.

She is 5' 1'' and 105 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon tank top and light brown sweat pants. A portion of her hair is dyed red.

If you see her call Lincoln Police: 402-441-6000.

