Lincoln police looking for missing man

Lincoln PD
Austin Hayes
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 10:41:41-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a missing man who left a residential care facility and may be in need of medication.

Police said 34-year-old Austin Hayes was last seen in the area of 23rd and A Street around noon on Thursday.

Hayes was last seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt. Police said he is likely wearing his hair in a ponytail and may have shaved his beard.

Hayes is 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 402-441-6000.

