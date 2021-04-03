Lincoln police looking for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a missing man who left a residential care facility and may be in need of medication.

Police said 34-year-old Austin Hayes was last seen in the area of 23rd and A Street around noon on Thursday.

Hayes was last seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt. Police said he is likely wearing his hair in a ponytail and may have shaved his beard.

Hayes is 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 402-441-6000.

