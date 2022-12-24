Lincoln Police make arrest in connection to homicide of 38-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.

Here's what we know from police:

On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 9:43 a.m. the Lincoln Police Department arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya.

At 12:21 a.m. Dec. 23, police responded to the area of South 20th and Washington Street on report of a disturbance. Officers located a vehicle that had been involved in a crash and found the driver, Mleya, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Due to the dedicated efforts of police investigators, Rezac was taken into custody less than 22 hours after the initial police response. Investigators contacted Rezac near South 28th Street and Tierra Drive, where he was then arrested.

Rezac was arrested for alleged Murder in the Second Degree and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

