Lincoln Police make arrest in early Saturday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police made an arrest in connection to an early Saturday morning homicide that occurred near 18th and Euclid Avenue in Lincoln.

Here's what we know from police:

The Lincoln Police Department arrested Lincoln resident Armon Rejai, 29, for 2nd degree homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln resident.

According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officers responded to the area of 18th and Euclid Avenue in regards to a neighborhood disturbance that resulted in a shooting.

Officers located the shooting victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted and provided life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the victim was declared deceased at the hospital, said police.

The victim’s family has been notified; however, his name is not being released at this time for privacy of the family. The Lincoln Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

As the investigation continues additional details will be provided. The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed, or has information of this incident, to come forward regarding this case. They encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.