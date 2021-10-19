Lincoln police: Man used large pole to kill another man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating after a man was killed with a large pole.

KOLN-TV reports that police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln man, who is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. That man is hospitalized but details about his injuries have not been released.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Vine Street. The victim’s name has not been released. Police say it appears that the two men got into a fight and the suspect used a large pole as a weapon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.