Lincoln police: Man used large pole to kill another man

Police lights
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:49:30-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating after a man was killed with a large pole.

KOLN-TV reports that police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln man, who is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. That man is hospitalized but details about his injuries have not been released.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Vine Street. The victim’s name has not been released. Police say it appears that the two men got into a fight and the suspect used a large pole as a weapon.

