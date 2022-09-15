Lincoln police officer has authority removed due to domestic related investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Lincoln police officer has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation, according to police.

According to police, on Tuesday the Lincoln Police Department was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage.

The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Wallage was immediately removed from service though the orders were not yet available to be served. Police also say that he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.

According to police, officers have been called to the Wallage residence twice in the recent past on domestic-related issues. Wallage has not been cited in either investigation.

These investigations are still ongoing.

LPD has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

