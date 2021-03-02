Lincoln Police make arrests in connection to March 1st homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE - 3/8/21

According to the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), a 17-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the homicide of 33-year-old James Shekie.

Two arrests were made on March 4. One arrest involved Marques L. Moten, 31.

Investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for first-degree murder.

The 17-year-old girl was apprehended by Lincoln Police at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 4 after probable cause was determined, leading to her arrest for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Investigators also developed probable cause to arrest Moten for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Moten was located in Council Bluffs.

Investigators examined evidence at the scene, conducted various interviews and analyzed digital evidence to develop probable cause to arrest the 17-year-old girl and Moten. Both were apprehended without incident.

Officials said investigators are working to apprehend Rush and encourage those with information to immediately call LPD at 402-441-6000.

Anyone with information about the case should call 402-475-3600.



ORIGINAL STORY - 3/1/21

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" that has since been ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of North 20th Street just after 11 a.m. Monday to check the security of a residence after a door was seen open. Officers found 33-year-old James Shekie of Lincoln dead inside.

Crime scene technicians have been processing the scene and collecting evidence. Investigators are conducting interviews, analyzing digital evidence, and reviewing video from the area.

There is no known threat to the general public, according to police.

