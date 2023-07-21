Lincoln Police say more students have reached out after a supect posing as a student was arrested

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — On Thursday Lincoln Police announced the arrest of Zachary Scheich, who is alleged to have attended both Lincoln Northwest and Lincoln Southeast high schools under the alias "Zac Hess" pretending to be a student.

Scheich, who is actually 26 years old, was found to have made multiple contacts with students and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, use of an electronic device to commit a felony and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

On Friday, Lincoln Police Public Information Officer Erika Thomas told 3 News Now that three additional students had reached out regarding Scheich after their press conference on Thursday.

Right now the department is still determining whether those three additional students were victims or witnesses.

On Friday morning Lincoln Public Schools clarified how Hess was able to enroll in classes, saying that Hess provided convincing fakes of all of the documents that a normal student would have to produce to enroll in LPS.

“This individual provided a birth certificate, a high school transcript, immunization records and a physical from a clinic. All of those appear to be fraudulent but those documents were provided, the same that we would ask of any student enrolling in our system,” said Lincoln Public Schools Associate Superintendent for Educational Services Matt Larson.

LPD is still looking for more information on the case and anyone who had contact with Hess should contact Lincoln Police. You can report your contacts to LPD by calling 402-441-6000.

