Lincoln police say motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 26, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a motorcyclist died in a crash over the weekend as he fled sheriff's deputies.

Police said, in a news release, that the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln, killing 28-year-old Jacoby Wilcox of Lincoln.

According to investigators, Wilcox was fleeing Gage County Sheriff's deputies and was speeding northbound on Highway 77 when the Nebraska State Patrol was informed of the pursuit. Minutes later, two southbound troopers in separate vehicles spotted Wilcox's motorcycle and were attempting to turn around when Wilcox crashed into the back of sport utility vehicle.

Officials say the troopers tried to administer aid, but Wilcox died at the scene from his injuries.

