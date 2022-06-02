Lincoln Police say to avoid 13th and D Streets amid ‘tactical situation’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officers are helping U.S. Marshals with a “tactical situation” near 13th and D Streets, Lincoln Police say.
Police ask that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.
A Channel 8 reporter at the scene said law enforcement repeatedly shouted, “Please come out with your hands up!”
Here’s a look at the scene on the ground at 13th Street.— Yousef Nasser (@YousefKLKN) June 2, 2022
Authorities are surrounding a house in tactical gear.
One saying “Please come out with your hands up,” over a megaphone.
13th Street is blocked off from C to D Street. https://t.co/968fCBTkUi pic.twitter.com/75ehvRxC2h
