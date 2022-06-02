Watch
Lincoln Police say to avoid 13th and D Streets amid ‘tactical situation’

Police action in Lincoln
Youssef Nasser/KLKN
Police action in Lincoln
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:56:45-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officers are helping U.S. Marshals with a “tactical situation” near 13th and D Streets, Lincoln Police say.

Police ask that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.

A Channel 8 reporter at the scene said law enforcement repeatedly shouted, “Please come out with your hands up!”

