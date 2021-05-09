Lincoln police locate the missing 11-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Update:

Police say Nguyen has been located.

Previous story:

This morning the Lincoln Police Department shared information about a missing 11-year-old girl named Mytien Nguyen.

Police said Nguyen left her home between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Nguyen is approximately 5’1’’ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Police shared the information in a tweet:

Missing juvenile alert! LPD is currently searching for Mytien Nguyen, an 11-year-old female, approximately 5'1'', 120 pounds. Mytien left her residence between 11 p.m. last night and 6 a.m. today. Anyone with information about her location should call 402-441-6000. pic.twitter.com/rTyOPPQBef — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 9, 2021

