Lincoln police locate the missing 11-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Update:
Police say Nguyen has been located.
Previous story:
This morning the Lincoln Police Department shared information about a missing 11-year-old girl named Mytien Nguyen.
Police said Nguyen left her home between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
Nguyen is approximately 5’1’’ and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.
Police shared the information in a tweet:
Missing juvenile alert! LPD is currently searching for Mytien Nguyen, an 11-year-old female, approximately 5'1'', 120 pounds. Mytien left her residence between 11 p.m. last night and 6 a.m. today. Anyone with information about her location should call 402-441-6000. pic.twitter.com/rTyOPPQBef— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 9, 2021
