Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln police locate the missing 11-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV Staff - Picture provided Lincoln Police Department
Have you seen this girl?
MYTIEN NGUYEN
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 17:42:06-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Update:

Police say Nguyen has been located.

Previous story:

This morning the Lincoln Police Department shared information about a missing 11-year-old girl named Mytien Nguyen.

Police said Nguyen left her home between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Nguyen is approximately 5’1’’ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Police shared the information in a tweet:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018