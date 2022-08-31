Lincoln Police searching for suspect in early Wednesday homicide; injuries appear to be from bladed weapon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday in the area of N 3rd and P streets.

Authorities say around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to check on an unresponsive man in the area. First responders arrived and found a 60-year-old man dead in a field northwest of the intersection.

The injuries appear to be from a bladed weapon.

Police say various interviews are being conducted with people of interest and witnesses while the scene continues to be processed for evidence.

Lincoln Police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public; however, an arrest has not yet been made.

The investigation is in the early stages and police ask anyone with information to contact 402-441-6000. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.