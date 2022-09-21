Lincoln Police searching for suspect in Tuesday night homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A 36-year-old Lincoln woman died from injuries sustained in a stabbing late Tuesday night according to Lincoln Police.

The stabbing occurred on W Fairfield St in north Lincoln around 11:30 p.m.

Officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspect is a 61-year-old Lincoln man who was known to the victim. Officers are searching for him but he's not yet been located.

This remains an active investigation and the name of the victim has not yet been released. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

