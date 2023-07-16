Lincoln Police searching for two missing children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old and missing 8-year-old who were last seen riding their bikes Sunday.

A tweet from Lincoln Police said they are currently searching for Eva Grant, 11, and James Grant, 8.

They were last seen Sunday around 12:30 p.m. riding their bikes near 14th and Galloway.

Eva is 4'10" 100 pounds riding a purple bike with a silver helmet. James is 4'3" 60 pounds riding a red bike with a blue helmet.

Call 402- 441-6000 with any info.

LPD is currently searching for 11yoa Eva Grant and 8yoa James Grant. They were last seen riding their bikes near 14th &Galloway at 12:30 today. Eva is 4’10” 100 lbs riding a purp bike w/a slv helmet. James is 4’3” 60lbs riding a red bike w/a blu helmet. Call 441-6000 with info pic.twitter.com/ycHZmKMxQu — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 16, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.