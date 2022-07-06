LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department distributed a news release, including a suspect's photograph and name, seeking help from the public following a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Read the full news release below.

"The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for a Fatal Hit and Run crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Street Saturday evening. The suspect, Gustavo Cardenas, left the scene on foot shortly after the crash.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Cardenas for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, a Class III Felony.

Cardenas is a 28-year-old male. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5” tall and weights 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and dark pants. He was last observed walking southbound from the area following the crash.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Cardenas’s whereabouts to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. A reward for information leading to his arrest may be possible."

LPD Suspect wanted by Lincoln Police Department: Gustavo Cardenas



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.