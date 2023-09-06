Lincoln prison authorities looking for missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year-old inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Here's what we know from authorities

According to a press release, Ian Eastman left his place of employment and did not return to CCC-L. Eastman started his sentence on Sept. 14, 2022.

He was sentenced to zero to 42 months for charges out of Lancaster County that include possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. He has a tentative release date of Nov. 10, 2023.

Eastman is a 5'6, white male, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

