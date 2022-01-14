Lincoln Public Schools implementing 'COVID Response Fridays'; staffing shortages mean class closures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Public Schools will close classrooms for the next three Fridays due to staffing shortages and a large number of students missing school.

"The best place for kids is in school," said Superintendent Steve Joel.

Despite that, too many staff members and students at Lincoln Public Schools are falling ill due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. In order to deal with the crisis, Joel announced on Facebook Friday morning that LPS classes will be canceled for students beginning on Jan 21.

Watch his press conference below or on the LPS Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.