Lincoln Public Schools new mask policy: Required for elementary schools, recommended in older grades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The mask mandate will end Thursday for Lincoln and Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) spent Wednesday updating its mask requirements.

Starting Dec. 24 the district will strongly recommend masks inside middle and high school buildings.

Masks will still be required for elementary school students and staff. School leaders discussed the changes at a news conference Wednesday.

"We believe that face coverings have kept kids at school and kept our schools open, but we also understand that we've reached that point where many of our students have been vaccinated, many of our staff have been vaccinated and we believe that again relying on personal responsibility will give us the best chance to address any of that might occur as a result of spread," said Dr. Steve Joel, Superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

LPS will adjust mask requirements as necessary depending on COVID-19 trends.

