Lincoln sculptor chosen to produce bust of Malcolm X for Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A “socially engaged” sculptor from Lincoln has been chosen to produce a bust of civil rights leader Malcolm X for the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

Nathan Murray was chosen through a selection process conducted by the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission and the Nebraska Arts Council.

Murray earned his undergraduate fine arts degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree from the University of Florida.

‘Captivating’ proposal

His proposal for the bust stood out as “captivating and iconic,” according to Meagan Dion of the Nebraska Arts Council, who was involved in the selection.

Black nationalist and Muslim leader Malcolm X, circa 1965, talking to a woman inside Temple 7, a Halal restaurant patronized by Black Muslims in Harlem, New York. (Richard Saunders/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“Murray embraced Malcolm X in a recognizable moment,” Dion said, “where viewers will be able to engage with him and be more curious about the impact he made for others in Nebraska and beyond.”

Sara Crook, who chairs the Hall of Fame Commission, said that Murray’s enthusiasm and talent for the project impressed the selection committee.

A year ago, the state Hall of Fame Commission voted Malcolm X as the next inductee in the Hall, which sits inside the Nebraska State Capitol.

First African-American in the Hall

He will become the first African-American in the Nebraska Hall of Fame when he is inducted next year.

Malcolm X, also known as Malcolm Little and El Hajj Malik El Shabazz, was born in Omaha in 1925, but his family, harassed and threatened by white supremacists, moved away while he was still an infant.

Supporters of his induction cited his life story of transformation, from a street hustler and a prison inmate to a leader in the Nation of Islam and civil rights movement who advocated for empowerment of Blacks and racial justice.

A fiery speaker, he was assassinated in 1965 after an appearance in New York City.

Malcolm X was the subject of a best-selling autobiography written by Alex Haley and a Hollywood film starring Denzel Washington.

A press release from History Nebraska described Murray as a “socially engaged artist and educator” whose work “explores issues of race, ethnicity, and intersectionality, particularly how these aspects of identity are expressed in people and their stories.”

‘A pivotal figure’

Murray said he was honored to be selected to create the bronze of Malcolm X.

“Malcolm X’s advocacy for human rights and his message of empowerment made him a pivotal figure not only for Nebraska but also on the world stage, inspiring generations to strive for equality and justice,” Murray said.

He teaches at Lux Center for the Arts in Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan University, and he recently taught a two-week workshop titled, “Clay Identity: Sculpting Busts” at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass, Colorado.

Currently, Murray is working on an exhibition entitled, “BIPOC of Nebraska,” which features ceramic busts of notable Nebraskans of color.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.