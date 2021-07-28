Watch
Lincoln woman responds to scam package text, loses more than $24,000

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:26:36-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Chances are you’ve received a text saying a package of yours is on its way with a link to track it. Sometimes those texts are legitimate but sometimes it’s a hacker trying to lure you into a trap as one Lincoln woman found out.

According to a release from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), officers made contact with a 43-year-old woman on Thursday who said she received a text saying she had a package being held up in customs and $42,000 was needed to free it up.

Between June 8 and July 18, the woman sent payments via the mail totaling $24,600.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing and suggested going to the Nebraska Attorney General website for tips on how to identify and avoid becoming a victim of a scam.

