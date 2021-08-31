Lincoln woman’s car, gun and more stolen after she left it running and unattended to search for dog

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), a woman who left her car running and unattended for “about 15 minutes” while she stopped to look for a dog she saw running in the street, had her car stolen — along with a gun, a laptop, her purse and phone.

On Monday around 9:30 p.m., LPD said police were called to the 300 block of South 27th Street to investigate the incident where they made contact with a 26-year-old woman who reported her blue 2008 Santa Fe had been stolen.

Police said the woman told them she left her vehicle running and unlocked with the hazard lights on to search for a dog she saw running around in the area. When she returned “about 15 minutes later,” the vehicle was gone along with her purse, laptop, phone and .380 handgun.

Police canvassed the area and are requesting video from people in the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

